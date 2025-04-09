Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 482.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

