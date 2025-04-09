Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $633,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.