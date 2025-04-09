Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 19,684 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,684 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 777,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 169,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127,753 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,786,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after acquiring an additional 378,136 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The company had revenue of $730.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,808,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,099,085.40. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,160,000 shares of company stock worth $43,113,200 in the last 90 days. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

