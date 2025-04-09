Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.31% of Anika Therapeutics worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 66.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 237,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

