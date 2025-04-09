20,080 Shares in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Turning Point Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 84,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,631,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPB opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $978.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPB. StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

