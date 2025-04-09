Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,199,761 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,199,761 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nutanix worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,555.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 69,722 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

