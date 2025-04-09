Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.