CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.01. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,135.75. This represents a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $12,692,466.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $54,395,398.30. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,486,813 shares of company stock worth $42,407,563. 33.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

