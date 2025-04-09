California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,313 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,706,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,040,000 after buying an additional 192,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,189,000 after buying an additional 191,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 296,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 179,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.