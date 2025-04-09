Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.55 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of The Ensign Group worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 156,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,643 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,299.50. This trade represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $5,805,052.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,292.28. This represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,714 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

