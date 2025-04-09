Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of CRH worth $98,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in CRH by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several analysts have commented on CRH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.