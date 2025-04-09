Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 594,595 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 594,595 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of NIKE worth $94,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.