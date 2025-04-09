Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $85.91 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Fair Isaac worth $85,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $838,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,080.46.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,668.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,813.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,983.89. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

