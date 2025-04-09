Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 1,403 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $15,952.11. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 982,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,171,104.59. This trade represents a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 334.85%.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

