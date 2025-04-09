Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $90,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

