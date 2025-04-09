Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of PPL worth $88,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 362,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $7,483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PPL by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,819,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,524,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $52,627.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,186.40. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $32,843.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,460.72. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $173,005. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

