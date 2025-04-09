Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $95,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $240.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.41 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

