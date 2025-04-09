Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.34% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of VYGR opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $37,335.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,093.33. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,163 shares of company stock worth $59,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

