Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

Fortive stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. Fortive has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Fortive by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,292,000 after acquiring an additional 303,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

