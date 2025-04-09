Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of Photronics worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 175,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,163,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,339.68. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,538,890. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $734,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

