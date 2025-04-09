Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58. Fortive has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $237,308.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,585.65. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,997 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in Fortive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,903,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,743,000 after buying an additional 137,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortive by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,763,000 after buying an additional 5,429,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,015 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 166,123 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.