Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

NYSE BLDR opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.84. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $111.16 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,027,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20,946.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 242,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

