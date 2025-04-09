AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $409.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $394.00 to $409.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AON. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

Shares of AON stock opened at $359.41 on Tuesday. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AON by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 43,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

