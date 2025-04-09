Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,951.94. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 812.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

