Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,149,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.03.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

