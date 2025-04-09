Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Bread Financial worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,848,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,109,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88,081 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,207,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 286,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

