Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,323 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 66,332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,980,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $7,248,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of TNK opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNK

About Teekay Tankers

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.