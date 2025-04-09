Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,988 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 151,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 609,821 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,006.64. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

