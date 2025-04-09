Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88,287 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Teladoc Health worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,830,000 after buying an additional 1,029,829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 424,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 384,528 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,364,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,859,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

