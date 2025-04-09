Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 129,062 Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.46% of Radius Recycling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter worth about $4,199,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Radius Recycling by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 182,435 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter worth about $1,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 76,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Recycling by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radius Recycling in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $803.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $642.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -7.52%.

About Radius Recycling

(Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.