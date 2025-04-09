Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 432,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,593 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 150.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,119.90. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

