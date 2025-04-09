14,686 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix Price Performance

CALX opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.