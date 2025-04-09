Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $425,000 in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,399,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.19 and a beta of 1.15. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $129.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.21%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

