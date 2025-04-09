Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $420,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.