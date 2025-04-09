Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $478,000 Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 109,903 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

