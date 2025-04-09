Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,099 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $267,437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after buying an additional 195,331 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $10,865,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after buying an additional 62,931 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

