Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $461,000 Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 158.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $816.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,630. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

