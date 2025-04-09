GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. Buys 3,650 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,960. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GMS stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on GMS in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in GMS by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of GMS by 16.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

