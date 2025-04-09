Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of BlueLinx worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 59.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXC opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

BXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

