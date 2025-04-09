Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $493,000 in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 266,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $534,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after acquiring an additional 139,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Bank of America reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.92.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

