Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $473,000 Investment in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

CTBI stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $839.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

