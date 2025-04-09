Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.73 and last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 1570088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.49.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 37.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

