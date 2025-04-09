Orion (NYSE:OEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 928478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Orion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orion

Orion Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $609.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.03 million. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. The trade was a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Orion by 1,015.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orion by 148.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 90,292 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.