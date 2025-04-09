NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $148.09 and last traded at $153.50, with a volume of 5098022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

