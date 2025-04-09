Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 69321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Several research firms have commented on SDHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $911.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 39.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers.

