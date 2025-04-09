Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Andrew Callos Sells 2,886 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,886 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $103,261.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,572.42. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Callos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Andrew Callos sold 2,775 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $123,154.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Andrew Callos sold 100 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,500.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $144,565.07.

Shares of CYTK opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Citigroup started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,520,000 after buying an additional 154,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

