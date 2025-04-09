XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Joseph M. Limber Acquires 5,243 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Limber bought 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. The trade was a 110.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of XOMA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in XOMA by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 156,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XOMA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in XOMA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 95,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in XOMA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Articles

