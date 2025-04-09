Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 1277300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 495.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile



Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

