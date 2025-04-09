Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 24,255 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Insperity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Insperity by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson purchased 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,479. The trade was a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Dividend Announcement

NYSE NSP opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $109.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

