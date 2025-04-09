Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,205 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Rapid7 worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ RPD opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

